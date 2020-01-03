Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden secretly welcomed a baby girl!

On Friday (January 3), the Charlie's Angels star announced the birth of her daughter in a post on Instagram. In it, the notoriously private celeb shared the the baby's name, Reddix, as well as revealed she will not be posting any pictures of her newborn in order to protect her privacy. However, Diaz said her little one is "really, really cute."

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the caption reads. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy, so we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!" the 47-year-old explained. "Some would even say RAD :)"

Check out Cameron Diaz's full birth announcement, below:

This is the first child for both Diaz and Madden, who tied the knot in 2015.

In August, the actress told InStyle like keeping her life away from the spotlight because no one knows what she's up to. Little did everyone know she was just months away from becoming a mother for the first time.

She explained, “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to."