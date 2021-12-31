Brother/Sister Duo Combine For 63 In Panthers Sweep Over Washburn

The girls' and boys' teams from Central Aroostook in Mars Hill have seen an up-and-down start to their seasons. Both teams are predominantly young and are in a period of transition.

Rebuilding?

In the 2019-20 seasons, the Central Aroostook girls team won the Class C State Championship, while the boys' team was defeated in the Northern Maine Regional Championship game on a controversial buzzer-beater.

Does the name sound familiar?

This year the two squads are led by a brother and sister duo who are putting up a majority of their teams points so far this season. Abby Haines is a sophomore point guard for the Panthers and her older brother Lucas, is a high-flying wing who can score in bunches for Coach Jason Woodworth.

Brooms were out in Mars Hill

On Thursday night Central Aroostook hosted both teams from Washburn, who are also going through some growing pains. In the girls' game, the Panthers shut out the Beavers in the first half, and held them to just 4 points in total on the night. Abby Haines made (4) three-point field goals on her way to 28 points on the night for Central Aroostook.

Abby Haines of Central Aroostook

Central Aroostook would win by a final of 62-4. Harleigh Allen scored 8 points for the Panthers, with Rylee Pierce scoring 8, and Kira Fitzherbert scored 6 points. Izabel Pryor scored 5 points and Mallory Kingsbury scored 3 points in the win. Logan Curtis scored all 4 of Washburn's points.

Get our free mobile app

How about Big Brother?

In the boys' game, Lucas Haines was once again the primary scorer for Central Aroostook. He matched his sister with (4) three-point field goals made and he ended with 35 points on the night. Central Aroostook picked up a 57-41 victory over the Washburn Beavers. Liam Shaw added 10 points for the Panthers, who got 3 points apiece from Colby Burlock and Wyatt Allen, and John Coffin had 2 points.

Lucas Haines tracks down and blocks a shot in Fort Fairfield

Up Next!

For Washburn, Beckham Vaughn led with 16 points, and Derek Cruz scored 11 points. Garrette Plourde had 8 points, Parker Corey scored 4, and Mitch Turner had 2 points for Washburn. Next up for the Washburn teams are games against the Ashland Hornets. The Central Aroostook boys have a showdown with the Southern Aroostook Warriors, and the girls' team will next play Easton.

Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield Boys 12-28 High School Boys Basketball action from December 28.