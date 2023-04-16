Brewer High School Junior Died after Fall in Acadia National Park

A Brewer High School junior died Friday after falling near the Otter Cliff area in Acadia National Park.

Brewer High School Officials Confirmed the Student

The school’s superintendent, Gregg Palmer, and principal Brent Slowikowski sent an email and identified the student as 17-year-old Bryce Basso, according to WABI TV. Brewer High School was open on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm with counselors and support for students and staff.

Officials Performed CPR on the Scene

Basso was hiking with friends when he fell about 25 feet. The Bar Harbor Police and Park Rangers were called to the scene around noon and performed CPR. Officials with the park have not released the exact location where the fall happened.

Ongoing Investigation

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was sent the report and is investigating the incident.

