Break, Enter & Theft at Cottage in New Denmark, NB

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break, enter, and theft at a cottage in New Denmark, N.B.

On May 7, shortly before 2:45 p.m., police received a report of a break and enter at a cottage located on Hilldale Road in New Denmark. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between March 15, 2020 and May 7, 2020. An individual or individuals gained entry into the cottage, causing damage to windows, appliances and furniture. A Samsung television and a Panasonic radio were stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information about this break, enter and theft is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP Detachment at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crimenb.ca.