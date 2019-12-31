Break and Enter Reported at St André Recreation Center

A break, enter and theft occurred at the Centre Récréatif De St André and the West District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation.

Sometime between 11:00 p.m. on December 12 and 10:00 a.m. on December 13, 2019, someone broke into the Centre Récréatif located at 455 Route 255 in Saint-André and stole multiple items including three laptops.

Anyone with information about the break and enter or who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment at 506-473-3137. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.crimenb.ca.