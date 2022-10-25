Boy Dragged by Car for a Half-Mile in South Portland, Maine

A high school student was hospitalized after being dragged by a vehicle for about a half a mile in South Portland on Monday afternoon.

The South Portland Police Department said the teen was being dropped off at home by a classmate around 4 p.m. when he got his hand caught in the car door. The young person operating the vehicle drove off, not knowing his friend’s hand was stuck in the door, police said.

Police report the teen was dragged for close to a half mile before the driver stopped

The boy was dragged approximately a half-mile from Scamman Street to Stillman Street in South Portland. Fortunately, the teen was not run over by the car, but he was seriously injured in the incident. Police said he was transported to Maine Medical Center by South Portland Fire Rescue to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.



"Parents of both the operator of the vehicle and the young man who was dragged were contacted, and they responded," The South Portland Police Department said in a news release Monday evening.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, but police said it does not appear charges are warranted. We will update this article as new information comes to light.

