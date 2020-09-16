Border Patrol Makes 7 Arrests Along Border

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says seven people were arrested in three different border incidents last weekend even as the Maine-Canada border is closed to nonessential traffic during the pandemic.

The Border Patrol says six Romanian nationals were arrested after illegally crossing Saturday in a minivan near Hodgdon.

That same day, a man was arrested and expelled to Canada after lying about this citizenship status and trying to bring cannabis oil across the border.

In a third incident, a U.S. citizen who illegally docked his boat in Canada was detained and fined.