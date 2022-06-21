Police officers who responded to a domestic violence report at a residence in Blue Hill early Tuesday fatally shot a man during an armed confrontation, officials say.

Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called around 2:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance involving an injured woman being held against her will, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Twenty-seven-year-old Peter Pfister of Blue Hill was inside the home at the time and was reportedly armed, Moss said. State Police crisis negotiators and a state police tactical team were called to the scene.

Maine State Police reported Pfister was shot and killed during an armed confrontation with two troopers and a deputy sheriff outside the residence on Curtis Cove Road.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Blue Hill hospital with what police called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The officers involved in the fatal shooting were identified as Detective Scott Duff and Corporal Caleb McGary of the Maine State Police and Deputy Dylan Hall of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General’s Office investigates, which is standard procedure for all police-involved shootings.