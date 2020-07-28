Is Blackpink Collaborating With Selena Gomez?

Rumor has it Blackpink and Selena Gomez could possibly collaborate on the group's upcoming single.

The speculation all started when Blackpink shared a cryptic promotional poster via social media July 23 that sees band members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé and the words "Featuring?" with a big question mark.

Fans have since been trying to figure out who this mystery collab artist is and some guesses include Ariana Grande after she and BFF Victoria Monet liked the group's announcement on Instagram.

But some theories also point to Gomez after Korean news outlet MyDaily reported the pop star is the featured singer on the girl group’s upcoming single. Following the report, "Selena Gomez" immediately started trending via Twitter because the idea of a Blackpink x Selena Gomez collaboration has made both Blinks and Selenators go wild with excitement.

Meanwhile, some fans are hoping for a Blackpink x Selena Gomez x Ariana Grande song.

YG Entertainment has since responded to the rumors (via Soompi), simply stating, "Please wait for the official announcement later." It looks like just have to wait until Blackpink drops the single in August ahead of their first-ever full-length album on October 2.

Blackpink previously worked with pop star Lada Gaga on the track "Sour Candy" in May before dropping their long-awaited single "How Do You Like That," which became the biggest premiere in YouTube history.