Blackpink and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" lyrics and music video are a sweet treat just in time for the end of summer!

"Ice Cream" is the latest single off Blackpink's upcoming debut full-length album, set to release October 2. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, as well as guest collaborator Gomez, deliver a colorful summertime vibe in the music video for their latest track.

The clip finds Gomez behind the driver's seat in an ice cream truck, while Blackpink have several outdoor scenes with ice cream-themed props surrounding them. While at a pink tennis court, the group breaks into an epic choreographed dance routine. The video ends with Blackpink sliding down an inflatable ice cream themed slide.

Watch the music video, below.

Blackpink and Gomez aren't the only pop stars who worked on the track: Both Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet co-wrote the song as well. "Proud of the squad, and so excited for this," Grande wrote in an Instagram Story. "So much love for this team and these ladies!!!!"

Fans will not only be able to enjoy the song but also a new flavor of ice cream created by Gomez in partnership with Serendipity. "For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song 'Ice Cream,'" Gomez said in a press release.

Learn the full Blackpink and Selena Gomez "Ice Cream" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

Come a little closer cause you looking thirsty

Imma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snowcone chilly, get it free like Willy

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me

Brrr brr frozen, you're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses

[Pre-Chorus]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Looking good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip cause I know you like me

[Chorus]

Ice cream chillin' chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin' chillin', ice cream chillin'

[Verse 2]

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I'm sweet for you, can put me on a cone

You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting

He's my favorite flavor always gonna pick him

You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me so

I can't see nobody else for me no

Get it, flip it, scoop it

Do it like that, ah yeah, ah, yeah

Like it, live it, lick it

Do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Looking good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip cause I know you like me

[Chorus]

Ice cream chillin' chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin' chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin' chillin', ice cream

[Bridge]

Chillin' like a villain, yeah, ra, ra, ra

미친 미친듯한 속도 in my La Fera

너무 빨러 너는 삐끗 원한다면 그냥 지름

Millis, billis 매일 벌음 한여름 손목에 얼음

Keep it moving like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where ya visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa needs an ice cream man that treats her

Keep it moving like my lease up

Think you fly boy where ya visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa needs an ice cream man that treats her

[Post-Bridge]

Na-na-na

Na-na-na

Na-na-na,

Na-na-na-na

Ice on my wrist, yeah I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream Ice cream

Ice cream chillin'

[Outro]

Na-na-na

Na-na-na

Na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Ice on my wrist, yeah I like it like this

And I'm nice with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream

Ice cream

Ice cream