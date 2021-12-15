Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Billie Eilish's porn revelation, Flavor Flav's near-death experience and more, below.

Billie Eilish Says She Previously Struggled With Porn Addiction

Billie Eilish opened up about her former porn addiction in an interview with SiriusXM. The pop star revealed that she started watching porn at just 11 years old, which skewed her relationship with sex and hurt her love life. She also talked about how hard it is to date when she is one of the most famous people in the world. (via TMZ)

Study Shows Drake's Music Makes Joggers Run Slow

Sportswear retailer Pour Moi conducted a study to determine which type of music and artists inspire faster running amongst joggers. It turns out that people who blast Drake's music while running tend to go slower. If you are running to Beyonce's music, however, you will likely run faster. (via Uproxx)

Top Holiday-Related Google Searches Right Now

The top holiday-related topics Americans are Googling right now include funny white elephant gifts; ugly Christmas sweaters near me; gift ideas for co-workers; and reindeer antlers for cars. (via Google Trends)

Chadwick Boseman's Family Wants Black Panther Role Recast

Many Black Panther fans want the role of T'Challa recast — and so does Chadwick Boseman's family. His brother, Derrick Boseman, shared that this is something Chadwick would have wanted because he felt that the character is bigger than just one person. (via TMZ)

Flavor Flav Almost Killed by Boulder

Flavor Flav was nearly killed in a car wreck the other day when a massive boulder fell onto the right side of his vehicle. Had the boulder fallen a couple of inches closer, the rapper would likely have died instantly. (via TMZ)

Gabby Petito Documentary Coming This Friday

A documentary about the death of Gabby Petito has already been produced and will premiere on Peacock this Friday. Watch the trailer below: