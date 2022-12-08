A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County.

Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties

Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on December 8, 2022. The charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court Records Show Drug Trafficking

Court records show that Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between January 2018 and December 2021. Drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items were seized by local law enforcement due to his involvement and participation in the conspiracy.

Law Enforcement Involved in the Investigation

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case. The Orono Police Department, the Bangor Police Department, the Brewer Police Department, the Caribou Police Department, the Presque Isle Police Department, and the Houlton Police Department assisted as well.

Sentencing Guidelines

Before sentencing, a presentence investigative report will be completed by the U.S. Probation Office. Guidelines and other statutory factors are considered by a federal district court judge to determine the sentence.

