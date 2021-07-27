Bangor Man Arrested After Walking on the Runway at BIA

A Bangor man is facing charges after walking down the runway at Bangor International Airport.

Saturday was a nice day for a walk, but the airport was likely the wrong place to take a stroll. Bangor Police report it was around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a man, later identified as Jesse Nochella, 34, was seen walking on the runway at BIA. There were still planes taxiing to the runway, so the airport was temporarily shut down. Airport officials tried to stop Nochella, but he ran away from them, scaling a fence and disappearing into the woods.

Bangor police began searching for Nochella and eventually caught up to him near the Pine Grove Cemetery. He was taken into custody and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. He's been charged with trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest, and with violation of conditions of release.

