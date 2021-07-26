Wow! From Boston To NYC, One Man’s Powerful Push To Remember 9/11

Hard To Believe It's Been Almost 20 Years

Paul Veneto is a retired United Airlines flight attendant who is planning a huge undertaking as we come up to the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Paul, or "Paulie" as he is known, is planning on pushing an airline beverage cart from Boston to Ground Zero in New York City called "Paulie's Push."

They Were The FIRST First Responders

Paulie wants to do this to remember the flight attendants who died on September 11, 2001. Certainly, there was no training for anything like this and Paulie would like them to be recognized as Heroes, the FIRST first responders.

It's Impossible To Know What They Went Through

When we think of the flight attendants that died on September 11, 2001, it is very hard to imagine what they went through. If you've ever taken a flight anywhere, you know that we, as passengers, look to the flight attendants for guidance when things are going wrong on a flight. Can you imagine what they had to go through when trying to calm everyone in the midst of this storm of terror?

Since 9/11 Paulie Has Fought His Own Demons

From the website:

That day sent me into a tailspin of opiate addiction that almost cost me my life. After almost 15 years of numbing myself out from the thoughts of that day, I have finally been freed from addiction since 2015. I can now finally give tribute to my fallen crew members.

You Can Make a Donation to Help Paulie's Journey

If you'd like to make a donation to Paulie's Push, you can do so online or you can send a check to: Paulie's Push, c/0 First Republic Bank, 160 Federal Street, 8th Floor, Boston, Mass. 02110, Atten: Cam Clifford.

