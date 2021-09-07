A Chilling Look Back 20 Years Later: Tracing the Path of the 9/11 Hijackers Through Maine

With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this September 2021, it is still unbelievable to think that two of the hijackers and terrorists spent their final hours amongst us.

How scary to think that pure evil was right here, going to our Walmart, getting directions at our gas stations, and eating at our Pizza Hut.

There is even some talk that the terrorists were in our town as far back as 2000.

Thanks to FBI and Portland Police investigations, we have a pretty good chronology of where 9/11 mastermind Mohammed Atta and his terrorist accomplice Abdulaziz Alomari were in Maine the evening before they took down the World Trade Center in the worst attack ever on American soil. An attack that started in Portland.

But why did the two terrorists come to Portland at all?

Think about it. If their flight from Portland to Boston had been delayed by even 10 minutes, Atta and Alomari would have missed connecting with their three other terrorist members on the flight that was hijacked; American Airlines Flight 11, and the mission would have been a failure.

We know of at least eight confirmed places in Maine the 9/11 hijackers stopped on 9/10 and 9/11. Here's a chilling look back at their path through the state before boarding their plane for Boston:

8 Places the 9/11 Terrorists Were Spotted in Maine 20 Years Ago On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we remember the chilling fact that two of the terrorists came to Maine. In a press release from October 2001, the FBI detailed the times and locations of Mohammed Atta and Abdulaziz al-Omari on both September 10 and 11, 2001, in Maine before their flight left Portland for Boston.

