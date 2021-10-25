Augusta Big Apple Robbed Early Monday Morning

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, the Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed at about 3:40 AM on Monday, October 25th, 2021

The press release goes on to say:

According to the caller, an unidentified female suspect entered the store, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as white female, approximately 5’4” in height, black top, dark mask and blue jeans.

The suspect fled to scene before police could arrive.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please reach out to the Augusta Police Department; Criminal Investigations Bureau 207.626.2370 ex. 3435.