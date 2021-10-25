Aroostook County Teams Continue to Push for a Title; Scores Here

Friday and Saturday were busy for area soccer teams as they continue the pursuit of a championship. The rain hung around and played a factor in many of the games on Friday, and the fields are starting to show that wear and tear. They needed Sunday and the start of this week to dry out and recover before the quarterfinal rounds begin.

Teams warming up for play in games in Fort Kent JC/TSM

The scores from this weekend's games:

Girls Scores;

Southern Aroostook defeated Central Aroostook by a score of 3-0.

Madawaska advanced with a 3-1 victory over the Katahdin Cougars.

Fort Fairfield picked up a 1-0 win over Bangor Christian.

Wisdom beat Washburn 12-0.

Hodgdon won by a score of 3-2.

Houlton defeated George Stevens Academy 8-1.

Fort Kent took down Penquis Valley 7-0.

#12 Caribou upsets #4 Winslow 2-0.

Ellsworth beat Presque Isle by a score of 5-1.

Boys Scores;

Bangor Christian beat Washburn by a score of 3-1.

Wisdom took down Katahdin 8-1.

Madawaska was the victor over Schenk 7-2.

Easton advances after beating Fort Fairfield 4-0.

Hodgdon won 5-0 over Woodland.

Fort Kent took down Mattanawcook by a score of 7-0.

The quarterfinal round will begin with one game in the area on Monday and then the rest of the games for this round being played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday:

Hodgdon @ Lee Academy 3:00 p.m.

Boys - George Stevens Academy @ Fort Kent 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

Boys;

Madawaska @ Wisdom 3:00 p.m.

MDI @ Presque Isle 4:30 p.m.

Easton @ Van Buren 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday Games

Girls:

Schenk @ Wisdom 2:00 p.m.

Houlton @ Central 3:00 p.m.

Dexter @ Fort Kent 3:30 p.m.

Southern Aroostook @ Ashland 4:00 p.m.

Fort Fairfield @ Madawaska 6:00 p.m.

Hodgdon @ Penobscot Valley HS

Caribou @ Oceanside

2021 Class B Northern Maine Girls Cross Country Championship

