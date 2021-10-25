Princess Diana’s Friends Say She’d Be ‘Horrified’ by ‘Spencer’ Biopic

Spencer, a film about Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart as the beloved People's Princess, premieres Nov. 5. With a 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is shaping up to be a serious hit with critics. However, friends of the late princess claim she would not appreciate the way she is portrayed on screen.

Described as an "imagining" of what happened during the royal family's Christmas celebration in 1991, the movie has been billed as more of a "fable" than a biopic.

Some believe the Christmas even is when the princess realized her marriage to Prince Charles was not working. They announced their separation in December 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996, according to Vogue.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Many commended how closely Stewart resembled Princess Diana when she was first seen in character earlier this year.

However, The Telegraph pointed out some inaccuracies in the portrayal of the iconic royal at this point in her life. Chiefly, her hair was much shorter in the early '90s. The film also details her experiences with bulimia and self-harm, both of which she is believed to have overcome before 1991.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, reflected on how the film took "poetic license a little far" in its portrayal of what went down during the holiday get-together. "They’ve piled every bad thing into one weekend," she told The Telegraph.

"That Christmas she was there with Fergie [Sarah Ferguson]," Seward said. "She was pretty miserable and she wasn’t speaking to Charles, but she wasn’t cutting herself at that stage."

Seward claimed that Princess Di would not appreciate being portrayed as "destructive towards the monarchy" because she saw it as "her sons' future." She added that she would be "very sad" to see her relationship with Prince Charles displayed as entirely loveless, and that she doesn't believe the royal saw herself as a "victim."

"She’d be horrified at the way she’s portrayed now," Seward added.

Mary Greenwell, a makeup artist who worked with the princess, seemingly agrees.

"She’s now seen as this kind of martyr, which I think is wrong. She did amazing things, but she’s misunderstood," Greenwell explained. "She wouldn’t want to be on this pedestal with all this glory and fame."

In a separate interview, Spencer screenwriter Steven Knight told The Telegraph that the project has its roots in history. "All the things in the film that seem least believable are true," he claimed.

Knight added that he was put in touch with people who worked with the royal family around the 1991 holiday season, according to Bustle.