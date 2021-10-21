Kristen Stewart Not ‘Stoked’ About Idea to Play the Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Would Kristen Stewart ever play opposite her ex Robert Pattison on screen again?

In a new interview with Variety, the Spencer star addressed the viral fan campaign that suggests she should play the Joker in the new Batman film franchise starring her fellow Twilight alum, Pattinson.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart admitted to the outlet. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

When asked if it was a definite no, she responded, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Numerous male actors have played the villainous Joker in film and television over the years, including Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

Pattinson and Stewart co-starred in all five Twilight films together as love interests. Off screen, they became Hollywood's "It couple" after they began dating on the set of the first installment in 2008.

They had a messy breakup in July 2012. Stewart admitted to People that she cheated on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who had also cheated on his wife at the time.

Stewart said that the “momentary indiscretion” had “jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”