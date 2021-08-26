‘Spencer’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Becomes Princess Diana

That’s Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in Spencer, the new biopic from Pablo Larrain, who previously played the critically acclaimed biographical film about Jacqueline Kennedy, Jackie. This film looks to be structured similarly, focusing on just a few important days in the life of a famous figure of history. In Spencer’s case, it is about the Christmas holiday shortly before the end of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles. (He’s played in the film by Jack Farthing.)

The trailer doesn’t focus too much on the specifics of the story, and instead emphasizes the atmosphere with a sad cover version of the song “Perfect Day” by Lou Reed. Watch it below:

Stewart doesn’t seem like the best physical match for Diana to me, but that matters less than the quality of the performance she gives in the film. Plus, Larrain has proven he knows exactly how to make this kind of potentially stodgy biopic into something a bit more interesting. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Spencer is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 5. The film will premiere later this month in competition at the Venice International Film Festival.

