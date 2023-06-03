It’s Not Just Auburn, Maine; Drivers Keep Crashing Into Yellow Pole at Indiana Walmart

What started as a 'I can't believe someone would do that' somehow has turned into an international incident. We speak of the infamous yellow pole at the Walmart location in Auburn, Maine which has caused more personal property damage than Grand Theft Auto video games.

The yellow pole in Auburn has garnered so much attention, that international press outlets started picking up the story. It all felt a bit embarrassing for those that live in Maine. How could drivers from the Lewiston/Auburn area continuously hit yellow poles over and over again? Is the parking lot cursed?

Perhaps. But apparently the people of the twin cities are not alone when it comes to Walmart yellow pole mishaps. According to WJLT, the people of Princeton, Indiana are feeling the same burn as Auburn, Maine. There's been a rash of yellow pole-related accidents at the Walmart there and people can't quite figure out why.

If you dig through the article out of Indiana, you'll see a handful of accident photos that look eerily similar to those from the Auburn Walmart. Drivers with cars on top of the yellow pole, gored by the yellow pole, some photos are nearly unexplainable.

The captions for many of the Indiana accident photos are spectacular as well. Some suggesting that in the future, we may all see law commercials asking you to call if you've been in an accident with a Walmart yellow pole. Another wondered if crashing into a Walmart yellow pole is the worst TikTok challenge of all time.

Either way, it's time for the people of Lewiston/Auburn to rest easy. Yes, it's absolutely ridiculous there have been so many yellow pole accidents at the Auburn Walmart. But you're not alone. And that's really all that matters?

