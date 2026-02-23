Winter Week Eleven Athlete of the Week Voting Is Live

Winter sports in Aroostook County are closing in on the finish line, but the big performances are not slowing down. If anything, the stakes are getting higher, and County athletes keep delivering in the biggest moments.

From tournament action to championship performances, this week’s nominees brought the energy again, and now it is time for the community to decide who takes home the title.

Vote once per hour until Thursday at 1:00 PM

This week’s nominees include standout performances from across Aroostook County winter sports

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on student-athletes making an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Winter Week Eleven nominees

Congrats to this week’s nominees:

Mason Pelletier (Fort Kent High School)

Ava Lerman (Wisdom High School)

Raiden Cochran (Easton High School)

Alden Reardon (Fort Kent High School)

Quinn Pelletier (Madawaska High School)

Owen Corrigan (Caribou High School)

