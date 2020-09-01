Arson Investigation after Pickup Torched, Speerville, NB

The RCMP is investigating an arson after a pickup truck was torched in Speerville, just below Woodstock.

Police responded to the fire outside a home on Speerville Road in the early hours of August 18th. The truck was completely destroyed.

Surveillance video shows two people arriving on the property in a silver 2003 Dodge Ram shortly before the fire began. RCMP say the two suspects fled in the same vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.