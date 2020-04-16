Armie Hammer Just Gave Himself an Extreme Quarantine Mohawk and Handlebar Mustache

Armie Hammer gave himself a wild Tiger King-inspired new look during the coronavirus quarantine.

The Call Me By Your Name star looked completely unrecognizable when he debuted his new hairstyle on Wednesday (April 15) amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actor shocked fans when he revealed his jaw-dropping transformation which includes a mohawk and a handlebar mustache.

"Killing the game," Hammer captioned the shot that sees him sporting a devilish smile while wearing a fringe cut-off T-shirt paired with colorful swim trunks.

Armie Hammer, Instagram

The 33-year-old first shared a sneak peek of his makeover via his Instagram Stories April 14, writing, "I’m fine" over a photo of his painted toenails surrounded by pieces of hair.

Armie Hammer, Instagram Story

His wife, Elizabeth, also posted his shocking hair transformation on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Hammer with his clipper alongside the message, "Week 5 of quarantine and the wheels have completely fallen off the damn bus."

"With the 24/7 accent to match," she added, saying his new style was "quarantine chic."

Hammer is among a long list of celebrities who have changed their looks during the lockdown. Ariana Grande ditched her signature high ponytail, Hilary Duff dyed her hair turquoise blue, Pink tried cutting her own hair and Miley Cyrus gave boyfriend Cody Simpson a buzzcut and a complete makeup makeover.