Amanda Bynes spoke candidly about her conservatorship and the costs of treatment centers.

The 33-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Friday (February 21) night where she went into detail about her life circumstances. The actress was put under a conservatorship in 2014 that is run by her mother, Lynn. That year, Bynes was put under a number of involuntary psychiatric holds and had "multiple run-ins with the police," according to E! News. She was later diagnosed with bipolar with manic depressive disorder.

"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic, my conservatorship case," Bynes said in the video. "I have been going to a treatment center [outpatient] that charges $5,200 a month. There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I've asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue," she explained.

"Thank you so much guys for hearing me out," she told her fans. "I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to. So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all. Peace out. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys. Bye."

Watch her video, below.