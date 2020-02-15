Amanda Bynes Reveals Fiance’s Identity One Day After Engagement Announcement

Amanda Bynes made headlines after announcing that she was engaged to a mystery man.

The actress announced her engagement on Friday (February 14) via Instagram. Bynes only shared an image of her hand wearing the new engagement ring along with her fiancé's hand which donned a wedding band. "Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life," she wrote.

Fans were quick to question who exactly she was engaged to. The happy couple finally shared an image together on Saturday (February 15).

The mystery man is Paul Michael, according to E! News. The outlet reported that the happy couple met while the 33-year-old was in rehab and they've been dating for two or three months.

Over the past few years, Bynes has kept out of the spotlight and recently earned a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise.

See the engagement posts, below.