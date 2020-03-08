Amanda Bynes Splits With Fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes has called things off with her fiancé Paul Michael.

The news comes three weeks after they announced their engagement. Michael confirmed the news to In Touch Weekly. "We did [breakup]," Michael said. "I love her though, she’s my best friend."

Fans began to speculate that the couple called it quits after Bynes deleted all photos with her ex-fiance from her Instagram account. The 33-year-old revealed their engagement on Valentine's Day (February 14) via Instagram after dating for three months.

"Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life," she wrote alongside a photo of her ring with Michael's hand donning a wedding band. This was the first time that fans learned she was even in a relationship.

Fans didn't discover her then-fiance's identity until the next day when the actress confirmed his identity with a photo of the couple on her Instagram account. “Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous," she revealed. "He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”