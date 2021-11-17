Active Covid Cases Giving Hodgdon Schools “Extended Thanksgiving”

According to Joseph Cyr of The County, SAD 70 schools will be closing due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the schools. The most recent data on the district's website shows there are 12 active cases with 42 people currently quarantined, that are associated with the two Hodgdon school buildings.

Superintendent Steve Fitzpatrick sent an email out to parents on Wednesday explaining the district would be taking an extended Thanksgiving break next week. The Mill Pond Elementary school, and Hodgdon Middle/High school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday of next week. The community has experienced an increase in cases and exposures, and the decision was made so the schools could get a "deep cleanse "and “airing out” a nine-day span. Classes in Hodgdon are expected to resume on November 29.

More County School Districts

The neighboring school district in Houlton made the public aware of a positive Covid-19 case at the Houlton Middle/High School. Since November 10, MSAD #1 has notified the public of at least 15 known active cases associated with their schools. MSAD #1 includes Mapleton Elementary, Zippel, Pine Street, Presque Isle Middle and High Schools. All of this news comes just after vaccinations were approved for those ages 5-11 and just as an increase in booster shots have been given to County residents.

New Brunswick

The Bath Community is closed on Thursday due to maintenance issues. Daniel Wishart the Manager of Pupil Transportation of the Anglophone West School District sent an email on Wednesday evening notifying the public of the closure.

We will update you on school closures as we receive them. With the winter months now upon us, we encourage schools and businesses to send your closures to newspi@townsquaremedia.com.