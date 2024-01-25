Husson University Names First Female President

Since 2010, Robert Clark has been at the helm, as President of Husson University. Clark has led the institution through many changes, including the pandemic. But he will soon step down, and another will take his place.

"Clark, the longest currently-serving president at any four-year college or university in Maine, announced his retirement in October 2023."

After a search of many months by a special Presidential Committee, folks at Husson have chosen as to who will be leading them forward, into the future.

"The Husson University Board of Trustees has unanimously and enthusiastically elected Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Lynne Coy-Ogan as Husson’s next president."

"Coy-Ogan will be Husson’s seventh president in its 125-year history and its first female president...Over the next few months, as Coy-Ogan prepares to become president, Clark will assist with the transition."

Coy-Ogan has been with Husson for over a decade, and when asked about how she felt being named to this position, she said she was ready for the challenge.

"It has been my privilege to serve as senior vice president and provost for the last 15 years and I am truly honored to become Husson University’s next president. I believe strongly in Husson’s mission and look forward to moving the institution forward toward our shared vision of excellence.”

Aside from her work at Husson, and some work she did out of state, Coy-Ogan also worked for the Bangor School Department, and in Dover-Foxcroft.

Coy-Ogan will officially take over as Husson's President on July 1st.

