Fort Street School in Mars Hill Going to Remote Learning

I know you've read and heard this a thousand times over; a local school district is going to remote learning to amid a Covid-19 outbreak. MSAD #42 in Mars Hill announced plans for elementary school students to go remotely for the week of December 20.

Fort Street Elementary serves students in grades Pre-K through grade 6 from Mars Hill, Blaine, and Bridgewater. Superintendent Elaine Boulier sent a letter out to parents and staff on Thursday that this week's pooled testing revealed several positive cases within the school.

Junior High & High School Remain In-Person

As of Friday morning, the Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High school which serves grades 7-12, will remain attending classes in person next week. The district is set to begin is Christmas break on December 23 and return students on January 3. All after school activities for any students associated with Fort Street, are suspended until the school reopens for in-person learning. Activities for the junior high and high school students will go on as scheduled.

Your Student can still have meals delivered

The school district is offering to provide meals next week to those students from Fort Street school, if they so choose. If you would like your student's meals to be delivered, the district will be delivering lunch and the next day's breakfast, on Monday through Wednesday of next week. Delivery routes for meals will start around 10:30 and will be left on porches or at front doors.

What else can we try?

MSAD #42 dealt with outbreaks throughout November, and it caused the district to adjust the schedule for December and January. Students attended half days on Wednesdays starting on December 1, and is slated to continue through mid-January. There has been no announcement if the district will be further adjusting their plans.

