Acadia National Park Hikes Entrance Fees Effective April 1
The cost to enter Acadia National Park is increasing effective Saturday, April 1st.
The New Fees effective April 1st are
|Entrance Pass
|New Fee
|Private Vehicle (7-day)
|$35
|Motorcycle (7-day)
|$30
|Pedestrian/Cyclist (7-day)
|$20
|Acadia Annual
|$70
Fees are collected year-round.
The entrance fee increase does not affect commercial entrance fees for businesses operating in the park under a Commercial Use Authorization or the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes that can be used at Acadia National Park, including the Annual, Senior, Access, 4th Grade, Military Annual, and Military Lifetime passes. Visitors under 16 years of age are exempt from paying an entrance fee.
The remaining free entrance dates for 2023 are:
- April 22 – First Day of National Park Week
- August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
- September 23 – National Public Lands Day
- November 11 – Veterans Day
