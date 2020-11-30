Man, oh man we are wicked pumped for a new season Maine Cabin Masters on DIY. Well, we are going to have to wait a little bit longer for that. Not too bad of a wait though, looks like Season 5 will get underway at the beginning of 2021.

In the meantime, we get a great treat later this evening with a sneak peek episode premiering at 9pm.

My family spent all afternoon binging on MCM after Thanksgiving dinner last Thursday. We are so ready for more and can't wait to watch tonight. You can watch a sneak peek of the sneak peek episode right heah, deah.

Congratulations to our buds! We are very excited to see the results of all the cool stuff they worked on ( and are still working on) so hard this year.

We got that Cabin Fevah. "Good Job Guys!"

If you are new to Maine Cabin Masters, here's a quick background. The show stars Chase Morrill, his sister, Ashley Eldridge, and her husband Ryan Eldridge along with Jedi and Dixie. They are all dyed-in-the-wool, down-to-earth dog-loving Mainers just like us. All of them have beards, except for Ashley.

The Maine Cabin Masters remodel take Maine cabins that need some love and remodel them into amazing new spaces. They always have a blast doing it. It is so great to see the Maine work ethic and play ethic represented so authentically on national television. Episodes air Monday nights at on DIY.