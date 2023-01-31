A Mainer On TikTok Shows Her Husband How To Walk On Icy Stairs

There is a lesson to be learned here, pay attention to your wife!

TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis.

It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, but it isn't limited to just being silly, one woman from the Bath area has used her huge popularity on the site, to give back to some deserving folks.

Meredith Steele, who goes by babiesofsteele on TikTok, has an impressive 950K followers, and her videos have over 32.1 million likes. She made headlines last year, when she put out a Venmo challenge to give "life-changing" donations to servers and wait staff at various Maine restaurants throughout the state.

She also posts fun clips on her page too.

Let's face it, we all have wiped out walking on slippery stairs in the winter, but it always funnier when someone else does it. Right?

When Meredith and her husband were leaving the house on an icy, chilly day, she sweetly pointed out to him that the steps were slippery, she correctly guides herself over the steps. What does he do? He gets caught on camera, going ass over tea kettle.

The lesson to be learned here is always listen to your wife!