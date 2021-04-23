A Brand New Maine Baby Goats In Pajamas Video Is What We Need

The first baby goats were born last week at Sunflower Farm in Cumberland. It certainly didn't take long for them to get into the groove around the barn and start strutting their stuff, dressed in their now famous wicked cute pajamas.

I'm amazed that these tiny sweeties literally just arrived a few days ago. They seem like they're teenagers already, bursting with whimsical energy.

If you having a 'meh' kind of end to the week, watching the unbridled exuberance of 13 newborn kids romping about and jumping up on hay bales should take even the biggest grump out of their slump.

According to the description on the Sunflower Farm YouTube Channel, there are a total of 18 baby goats at the moment with dozens more on the way. Yay!

My family and I love taking little day trips up there whenever we can. When a visit isn't possible, we are thankful that we can always stay entertained and up to date on what's going on with these beauties by watching on a laptop.

My friend Hope Lipp Hall at Sunflower Farm does a superb job of regularly capturing much of the barnyard goat joy and has been for the past 6 years or so. She kindly shares it with us all regularly on YouTube and Facebook.

My wife Sherry asked me just the other day, "When can we go see the baby goats?" I told her "We've only got about a month left to wait." She let out a happy squeal that was about as cute as their bleats.

Here the latest on visiting our friends at Sunflower Farm from their Facebook page.

