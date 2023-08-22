86-Year-Old Maine Man Guilty of Impersonating Brother for Decades

An 86-year-old man from Etna has been found guilty for using his deceased brother's identity for decades.

Found Guilty of Taking his Brother’s Identity

Napoleon Gonzalez faces multiple charges including one count of identity theft, two counts of passport fraud, two counts of Social Security fraud and one count of mail fraud. The two-day trial took place in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Brother Died as an Infant in 1939

Gonzalez took his brother’s identity in the mid 1960’s, said court documents. His infant brother, Guillermo Gonzalez died in 1939.

Charges of Theft and Fraud

Napoleon Gonzalez obtained several passports and a social security number with his brother’s identity. He also collected dual retirement benefits.

Used Brother’s Identity

According to court records, Gonzalez took on his brother’s identity “at the direction of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations and that he was legally allowed to use both identities.”

Facing Years in Prison and Fine

Gonzalez is facing multiple years in prison. On the Social Security fraud charges, he faces up to five years. He faces 10 years on the passport fraud charges, 15 years on the identity theft charge and up to 20 years on the mail fraud charges, according to the Department of justice. He also faces fines up to $250,000 with three years of supervised leave.

