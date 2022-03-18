$750? Nope! Maine Gov Mills Wants To Give Us Even More Money

At the beginning of February, during her State of The State address, Governor Janet Mills announced she was going to be giving the budget surplus to the people of Maine.

At that point, it was estimated that each eligible Mainer would get $500.

A few weeks later, we learned that the budget surplus was even bigger than initially thought. At that point, we found out that each eligible Maine resident would be getting around $750.

Earlier today (March 18th), Governor Mills announced that she wants to make a few more changes to her supplemental budget plan. The most striking part of the plan would put even more money in the hands of hundreds of thousands of Mainers.

According to WAGM TV, due to the current rate of inflation, Governor Mills wants to increase the amount of the payouts to $850. That's an average of $1,700 per household.

The specific eligibility requirements are not current available. However, it is estimated that 800,000 of the state's 1.3 million residents would be eligible for the payout.

Read more about the Governor's plan HERE

The Office of the Maine State Economist is now estimating that, due to inflation and the increase in energy costs, the average person will pay $560 more on necessities than they did last year.

