Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down I-95 in Bangor

Nine vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Bangor on Friday morning, which astoundingly did not result in any serious injuries.

Maine State Police say that at around 8:15 a.m., a person driving a Dodge Caliber northbound swerved to avoid roadkill, over-corrected, and rolled their vehicle into a ditch not far from the Broadway exit in Bangor.

Minutes later, a secondary crash in that same spot involving a tractor-trailer brought traffic to a halt and State Police were called in, according to spokesperson Katharine England.

A second tractor-trailer unit came around the bend and was unable to avoid the stopped traffic and struck several vehicles, which in turn rammed into other vehicles, involving nine vehicles in total.

Two people were transported to the nearby St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor and were treated and released, England said. Another person was taken to the hospital by an employer.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Traffic was backed up on I-95 for a couple of miles. State Police say about a 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the ground and crews worked to contain it and clean it up.

Bangor Fire Rescue, Maine Department of Transportation, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle assisted during the morning hours to safely clear the scene.

Despite the magnitude of the crash, the busy location, and the number of vehicles involved, authorities were able to open a lane of travel relatively quickly, England said. Both northbound lanes were re-opened around 11:30 a.m.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation but no charges are expected.

20 of the Scariest Maine Animals to be Watching you from the Outside A local raccoon became quite the celebrity the other day when he peaked into a home in Cutler, Maine.

The image was more cute and comedic than anything. However, it did inspire this list of the 20 scariest animals a Mainer would not want to see peaking into their house.

Warning, this list is quite frightening.