Two Men Arrested after a Pursuit in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Van Buren man and his passenger Tuesday evening after a pursuit on Route 89.

The Caribou Police said officers heard calls from the Maine State Police on the radio Tuesday around 6:37 p.m. saying a vehicle was not stopping for Trooper Nathan Desrosier near the Powers Road in Caribou.

K9 Officer Kegan McPherson responded to the intersection of Baird Road and Powers Road to assist. He met up with the Gray 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis traveling at a high rate of speed. When Officer McPherson tried to stop the car, it drove around the cruiser’s passenger side and up on a snowbank. When the fleeing vehicle came down from the snowbank, it struck the cruiser’s front fender, and drove away towards Route 89.

McPherson pursued the vehicle East on 89. The car went on to Noyes Road, but could not handle the turn, losing control and hitting the bridge several times.

The car tried to flee again, but Officer McPherson was able to intercept it and the two occupants.

The driver, 37-year-old Corey Levesque from Van Buren, was taken into custody and charged with Class C Eluding a Police Officer, Class E Operating After Suspension, Class C Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Class C Aggravated Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

The passenger, 25-year-old Jeremiah Knox from Cyr Plantation, was also arrested. The Maine State Police charged him with multiple offenses. Police took Levesque to the Aroostook County Jail. He was not able to make bail, said police. Knox was summonsed and released.

Get our free mobile app

No one was injured. Trooper Nathan Desroser from the Maine State Police and Officer Kyle Scott assisted McPherson.

Massive Property has Unique Bonuses, Woodland, Maine