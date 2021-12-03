4th Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death, Machias, Maine

A 41-year-old man from Taunton, Massachusetts was arrested early Friday morning, December 3 in connection to a drug-related shooting of a 17-year-old male in Machias, Maine on November 4th.

Shooting Death on November 4

Machias residents reported hearing what they thought were gunshots near High Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero was found deceased on a lawn around 7:52 a.m. Read the full story.

4th Suspect Arrested

Jorge Pagan-Sanchez was taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police as he was trying to flee his home Friday morning, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. The Taunton Police Department was also involved in the arrest. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North assisted in the apprehension.

The charge against Pagan-Sanchez is Felony Murder in the drug-related shooting death of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York, said Moss. Pagan-Sanchez is the fourth individual arrested in connection with the case which is being investigated by the Maine State Police.

Previous Arrests

On Friday, November 19, three other people were arrested. Moss said a 23-year-old man from Bedford, Mass. was taken into custody without incident at his home. Nathanael Genao was charged with Felony Murder in the case. The U.S. Marshals Service Boston, New Bedford Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section apprehended Genao.

Also arrested on November 19 were 27-year-old Juan Ortiz from Concord, New Hampshire and 30-year-old Emanuel Ramos of Roxbury, Massachusetts. The two were taken into custody in Fort Worth, Texas by Fort Worth Police. Ortiz is charged with Murder and Ramos is facing charges of Felony Murder.

This news story will be updated when information is released.

