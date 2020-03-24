Maine State Police Investigating Blue Hill Shooting Death 

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police detectives are investigating a shooting death that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man outside his home in Blue Hill.

Investigators say Joshua Clarke was shot to death about 6 p.m. Sunday and that an autopsy was conducted Monday.

Detectives say the person who shot Clarke was identified and interviewed, and they continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. No one has been charged.