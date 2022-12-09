A 29-year-old Lubec man is facing 20 years in prison for stealing firearms from the Machias True Value and threatening a witness.

Lubec Man Faces 20 Years for Stealing Firearms and Threatening a Witness

Jeremy C. Lyons pleaded guilty to the crimes in U.S. District Court on Friday. The charges include “stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.”

The Theft was in October 2021 & the Threat was in July 2022

Court records show that Lyons stole three Colt pistols after breaking into Pineo’s True Value in Machias in October of 2021. His DNA was a match when the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory tested a Gatorade bottle he left behind at the crime scene.

Lyons threatened a confidential source in July 2022 when he became aware that he was the focus of a federal criminal investigation. The records said that Lyons “ threatened a confidential source who had provided information to federal law enforcement with bodily harm and later challenged the source to a fight. Lyons later asked the confidential source to testify for him in his case.”

He is facing prison time up to 20 years with a fine of $250,000, as well as supervised release for three years.

Law Enforcement Involved in the Investigation

Several agencies were involved in the investigation including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Get our free mobile app

Sentencing Guidelines

A presentence investigation report will be completed by the U.S. Probation Office before Lyons is sentenced. Statutory factors and U.S. Sentencing Guidelines will be considered by a federal district judge to decide the sentence.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.