Maine Man Faces 20 Years for Stealing Firearms and Threatening a Witness in Machias, Maine
A 29-year-old Lubec man is facing 20 years in prison for stealing firearms from the Machias True Value and threatening a witness.
Jeremy C. Lyons pleaded guilty to the crimes in U.S. District Court on Friday. The charges include “stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.”
The Theft was in October 2021 & the Threat was in July 2022
Court records show that Lyons stole three Colt pistols after breaking into Pineo’s True Value in Machias in October of 2021. His DNA was a match when the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory tested a Gatorade bottle he left behind at the crime scene.
Lyons threatened a confidential source in July 2022 when he became aware that he was the focus of a federal criminal investigation. The records said that Lyons “ threatened a confidential source who had provided information to federal law enforcement with bodily harm and later challenged the source to a fight. Lyons later asked the confidential source to testify for him in his case.”
He is facing prison time up to 20 years with a fine of $250,000, as well as supervised release for three years.
Law Enforcement Involved in the Investigation
Several agencies were involved in the investigation including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Sentencing Guidelines
A presentence investigation report will be completed by the U.S. Probation Office before Lyons is sentenced. Statutory factors and U.S. Sentencing Guidelines will be considered by a federal district judge to decide the sentence.