Maine State Police say Machias Death of 17-Year-Old Man is Murder

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old as a homicide.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a report just before 12:30 Thursday morning of what the caller said sounded like gunshots near High Street in Machias. Deputies responded but didn't find any people or vehicles that seemed suspicious.

At approximately 7:52 a.m. the same morning, a resident of High Street discovered a deceased male on her lawn. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate and identified the deceased as a 17-year-old male from New York. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy was performed on Friday. The cause of death has not been released, but officials say it's being investigated as a homicide.

Now, police are asking for the public's help. Anyone who has information about the incident or who may have seen something suspicious in the High Street area, between midnight and 8 a.m. on Thursday, is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for the lead detective.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

The Scary Stories of 10 Maine Multiple Murderers & Their Victims Let's explore some of the darkest stories from Maine's criminal history.