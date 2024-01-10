3 Men Injured after Truck Falls Off Bridge into Water in Maine
Three men were injured Wednesday morning after an industrial truck crashed through the guardrail on Tukey’s Bridge in Portland and landed in Casco Bay.
45 Foot Drop from the Bridge to the Ocean
The Maine State Police said the truck fell off the bridge and went 45 feet down a hill and into the water.
Crew got out of the Truck Safely
The three crewmen inside the truck made it out safely, said police. They were sitting on a walking path when first responders arrived on the scene. The three men were taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.
Truck was Reported to be Leaking Fuel
The truck was reportedly leaking fuel as crews were at work removing the vehicle from the water, according to WGME News.
Crash Remains Under Investigation
The crash is under investigation. Officials are looking at heavy winds and rain as contributing factors in the crash.
