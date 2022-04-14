New Brunswick RCMP say a 28-year-old man, believed to be connected to a shooting incident Thursday morning below Perth-Andover that seriously injured another man, has been arrested without incident.

At about 11:20 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Route 130 and Beaconsfield Road in Hillandale, N.B.

Police say someone driving a white pickup truck pulled up to a man walking along the road and discharged a firearm at him. The pickup was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound.

A 33-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

This incident was believed to be isolated and both parties are known to each other, police said.

Following the shooting, the Western Valley Region RCMP put out a request for the public's help as they searched for the vehicle during the afternoon.

RCMP announced the arrest of a "person of interest" at around 6:00 p.m. The man's identity has not been released.



Police were asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam or other video footage from the area between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, to please contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000.

The New Brunswick RCMP thanks the public for their assistance.

Several specialized policing services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.