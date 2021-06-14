2021 Moose Lottery Results Are Announced

It is that time of the year for the moose lottery, and Saturday, June 12th was the day. If you missed it, here is the list of all over 3,000 winners of a permit from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. That is up about 10% from 2020, according to WABI. The permits are divided up by the different areas of Maine, different time periods, and permit types.

In previous years the moose lottery drawing to get a permit to hunt moose has been a big in-person deal, but again this year, it was a virtual event due to the pandemic.

Here is the list of winners.

Interested in knowing more about the Maine moose hunt? Here is all you need to know from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife about the Maine moose hunt.

