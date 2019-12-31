2019 is coming to a close and celebrities are celebrating New Year's Eve in their own unique ways bringing in 2020.

The annual television specials feature musicians performing to ring in the new year with flair. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve features performances live from New York City's Times Square from BTS, Post Malone, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette. Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans will host performances on the broadcast from the Jonas Brothers, Usher, Sheryl Crow, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

From watching the ball drop in their pj's to partying it up at an exclusive shindig, see how the stars are celebrating 2020 NYE, below.

