The Full 2020 Oscar Nominations List Is Here

Awards season is officially in full swing with this morning’s announcement of the 2020 Academy Award nominees. The Oscar class of the year was announced in Los Angeles by Issa Rae and John Cho.

This post will be updated live as the nominees are announced. The winners will be revealed at the 92nd Academy Awards hosted by absolutely no one on Sunday, February 9.

The 2020 Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Feature

Best International Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Live Action Short Subject

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Editing

Best Visual Effects