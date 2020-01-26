Jonas Brothers Debut New Song ‘5 More Minutes’ at 2020 Grammys

Jonas Brothers took the 2020 Grammys stage by storm by debuting a new song.

Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick first performed a previously unreleased country-tinged song, called "5 More Minutes." They kicked off their performance by performing in the round before they walked toward the main stage where Kevin snuck in a quick kiss with his wife, Danielle, who was sitting in the audience.

The band then transitioned to the main stage to perform their current single "What A Man Gotta Do."

The brothers' wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were seen dancing, singing and doing the hand jive from the music video for the song that they co-starred in.

This year, the brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their No. 1 hit, "Sucker."

The trio previously performed with Stevie Wonder at the 2009 Grammys. They performed a mashup of "Superstition" and "Burnin' Up," something that they credit as one of their favorite professional and personal moments of their lives. The band was previously nominated for Best New Artist in 2008.