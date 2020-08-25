2 Killed in Motorcycle & SUV Collision, Gardiner, Maine 

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Police say two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle in Gardiner, Maine.

Police say the motorcycle operator, 22-year-old Anthony Fournier, of Sabattus, and his passenger, 24-year-old Kristin Doughty, of Winthrop, were killed in the collision Sunday evening.

It appears that the motorcycle veered into the lane of oncoming traffic.

The police chief says no charges are expected.