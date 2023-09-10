11 Injured after Walkway Collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse

11 people were injured Saturday afternoon after a walkway collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic.

Maine Open Lighthouse Day

Officials said visitors were walking on the platform when it collapsed around 1 pm. Saturday was Maine Open Lighthouse Day and free to the public.

Eleven People Injured

Six people were given medical treatment at the scene and five were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to WGME News.

Doubling Point Lighthouse

Doubling Point Lighthouse is about 1.5 miles from Bath Iron Works on the Kennebec River in Arrowsic, Sagadahoc County, Maine. It was built by the United States Army Corps of Engineers in 1898.

